$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to report $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $5.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.31.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $85.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

