$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will post sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.55.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $371.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.38 and its 200 day moving average is $354.51. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.