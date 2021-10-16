$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RL. OTR Global raised Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RL opened at $118.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.99. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $142.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.