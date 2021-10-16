$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

