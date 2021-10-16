$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to report $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. Eaton posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.39.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Amundi purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,350 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,642,000 after acquiring an additional 750,246 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN opened at $161.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.91. Eaton has a 12 month low of $101.52 and a 12 month high of $171.32. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

