1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Holdings Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.45% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $92,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLWS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 463,393 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 36.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 165,258 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 427.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 90,229 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 393.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 100,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 80,255 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $601,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $184,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,973 shares of company stock worth $4,871,454. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $30.13 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

