$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $12.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $13.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $11.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,677,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DKS opened at $119.74 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.