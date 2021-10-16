$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will announce earnings per share of $1.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is $1.75. EMCOR Group posted earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $7.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EME opened at $116.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.74 and a 200-day moving average of $120.55. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

