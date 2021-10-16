$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.01 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $6.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $10.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,911.22.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,563.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of -31,261.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,192.14 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,776.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1,594.36.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

