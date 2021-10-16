$100.85 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report $100.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.37 million and the lowest is $100.38 million. Golar LNG posted sales of $94.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $443.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $428.65 million to $454.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $465.53 million, with estimates ranging from $433.53 million to $511.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Shares of GLNG opened at $13.54 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth about $24,859,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,376,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after buying an additional 1,643,468 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 4,222.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 823,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 804,721 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 305,066 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

