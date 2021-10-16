$100,000.00 in Sales Expected for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to post sales of $100,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Geron’s earnings. Geron posted sales of $110,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full year sales of $360,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $440,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a negative net margin of 25,083.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GERN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Geron has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $452.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the second quarter worth $969,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 76.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 72,571 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Geron by 31.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Geron by 52,808.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 41,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 128.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 67,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

