1,001,600 Shares in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Acquired by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,001,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 2.27% of Synchronoss Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNCR. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 605,061 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,154,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,795,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 418,988 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNCR. Roth Capital lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.27. 267,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,298. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.49 million. Research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

