$104.98 Million in Sales Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to post sales of $104.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.70 million and the highest is $119.27 million. Halozyme Therapeutics reported sales of $65.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year sales of $441.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.20 million to $461.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $613.90 million, with estimates ranging from $583.68 million to $683.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

HALO stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $2,004,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

