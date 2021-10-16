$12.75 Million in Sales Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will announce $12.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.90 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $14.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $51.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $52.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $76.75 million, with estimates ranging from $74.60 million to $78.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $81,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $92,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

SQNS opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.