$122.90 Million in Sales Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will post $122.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.80 million and the highest is $123.00 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $105.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year sales of $477.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $482.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $544.81 million, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $548.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Core Laboratories.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLB opened at $31.54 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.