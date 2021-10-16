133,368 Shares in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) Acquired by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Bright Lights Acquisition by 0.9% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 734,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in Bright Lights Acquisition by 80.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 83,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bright Lights Acquisition by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

BLTSU stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.