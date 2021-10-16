140,557 Shares in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 140,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,540,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.31% of Silicon Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,202. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $146.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.69 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.77 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

