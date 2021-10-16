144,318 Shares in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Purchased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.37% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

SDAC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.81. 609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,968. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.