$164.72 Million in Sales Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will report sales of $164.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.00 million and the lowest is $163.85 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $169.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $786.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $784.68 million to $790.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $873.29 million, with estimates ranging from $862.10 million to $890.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $564,365.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.6% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 57,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of GWRE opened at $121.80 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day moving average is $110.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.18 and a beta of 1.32.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.