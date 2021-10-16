$164.72 Million in Sales Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will report sales of $164.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.00 million and the lowest is $163.85 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $169.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $786.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $784.68 million to $790.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $873.29 million, with estimates ranging from $862.10 million to $890.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $564,365.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.6% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 57,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $101,000.

Shares of GWRE opened at $121.80 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day moving average is $110.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.18 and a beta of 1.32.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.