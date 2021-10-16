1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Up 179.8% in September

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 179.8% from the September 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TGIFF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. 1933 Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana. It operates through the following business segments: Medical, Recreational, and CBD-Infused Products. The Medical and Recreational business segments comprises of the operation, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical marijuana.

