1MillionNFTs (1MIL) One Day Volume Tops $505,512.00

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00002069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $151,312.78 and $505,512.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00068552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00074760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.00108583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,031.35 or 1.00141939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.51 or 0.06255669 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00026526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

