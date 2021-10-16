$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will announce sales of $2.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the highest is $2.19 billion. Cushman & Wakefield posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $8.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $32,593.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,178,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.43. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

