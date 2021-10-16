$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to post $2.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.37 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

STZ stock opened at $218.95 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

