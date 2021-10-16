$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to post sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.37 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

NYSE STZ opened at $218.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.83. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $702,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

