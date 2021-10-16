$2.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42. Eastman Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on EMN shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.74.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $107.37 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $78.88 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 32,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

