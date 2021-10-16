$2.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will post sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the highest is $2.89 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SRE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.14.

SRE stock opened at $128.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,862 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,069 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,648,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,939 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

