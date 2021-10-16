$2.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will announce $2.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.89 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $128.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

