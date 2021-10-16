200,756 Shares in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Bought by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of North Atlantic Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAAC. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter worth $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NAAC remained flat at $$9.73 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,805. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

