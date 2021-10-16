207,885 Shares in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) Bought by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 207,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.48% of Alkuri Global Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KURI stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 59,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,723. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

