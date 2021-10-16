$21.31 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will announce sales of $21.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $21.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $82.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.17 million to $83.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $89.69 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $93.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 83.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,757,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 102,457 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 22,623 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $510.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

