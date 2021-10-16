2,145,712 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,145,712 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,859,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.52% of KBR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in KBR by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Finally, 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,356,000.

Shares of KBR opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.15 and a beta of 1.35. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

