$22.84 Million in Sales Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report sales of $22.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.91 million to $24.10 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies posted sales of $7.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $89.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.01 million to $91.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $231.90 million, with estimates ranging from $211.40 million to $258.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,744 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,364,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,705,000 after purchasing an additional 196,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.