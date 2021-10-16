$23.45 Million in Sales Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post $23.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.99 million to $23.90 million. OptiNose posted sales of $15.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $82.30 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $129.07 million, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $130.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. The business had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 108,681 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 48.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,226,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 400,600 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 748.6% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 979,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 939.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 623,403 shares during the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $159.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Featured Article: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.