$241.59 Million in Sales Expected for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will announce $241.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.70 million and the lowest is $228.48 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $218.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $954.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $940.17 million to $968.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $234.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.27 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.91. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

