243,789 Shares in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 243,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Paysafe as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $13,745,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $31,725,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $71,180,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth about $1,881,000.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSFE shares. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

