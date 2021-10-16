$25.13 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to post $25.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.42 million to $25.50 million. Outset Medical posted sales of $13.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $99.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $99.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $140.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $48.65 on Friday. Outset Medical has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -8.77. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.34.

In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.66 per share, for a total transaction of $366,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,338.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nabeel Ahmed purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $37,130.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $563,967.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,111 shares of company stock worth $6,202,763. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the first quarter worth $1,274,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 52.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,462,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,116,000 after purchasing an additional 286,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

