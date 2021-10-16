2,700,000 Shares in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,196,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of LegalZoom.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,202,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $7,525,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $1,960,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $1,902,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

LZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.57. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

