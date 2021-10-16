282,453 Shares in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 282,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Capitol Federal Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,856,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,010,000 after acquiring an additional 328,929 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 137.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 141,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after buying an additional 138,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

