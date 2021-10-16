$292.72 Million in Sales Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will post $292.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.40 million and the highest is $295.05 million. GoPro reported sales of $280.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.01 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

GPRO opened at $8.83 on Friday. GoPro has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.21.

In other GoPro news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $644,591.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,050.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,554 shares of company stock worth $6,719,711 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GoPro by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after buying an additional 125,803 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 83,263 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 313,906 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,691,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

