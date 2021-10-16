2key.network Reaches Market Cap of $1.43 Million (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $7,502.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 2key.network coin can now be bought for about $0.0184 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 2key.network has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00045124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.60 or 0.00206044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00092546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 77,910,528 coins. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

