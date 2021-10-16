$3.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will post $3.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.36 billion and the lowest is $3.21 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $12.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $13.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.45.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $220.21 on Friday. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.