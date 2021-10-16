$3.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.80 and the lowest is $3.30. D.R. Horton reported earnings per share of $2.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.03 to $11.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $16.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.05. 2,375,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,792. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

