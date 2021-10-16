$3.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will post sales of $3.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.55 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $13.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $16.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $289.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.71. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $155.33 and a 12 month high of $292.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.