$3.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will announce $3.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.55 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year sales of $13.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $13.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $16.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $289.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.71. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $155.33 and a 1 year high of $292.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after acquiring an additional 662,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,562,000 after acquiring an additional 131,907 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,178,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,140,000 after acquiring an additional 41,446 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,904,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,641,000 after acquiring an additional 34,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354,421 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

