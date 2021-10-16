$3.70 Million in Sales Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will report $3.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 million to $9.00 million. uniQure reported sales of $1.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year sales of $483.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $565.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $127.33 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.65 million.

QURE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94. uniQure has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06.

In related news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $319,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $217,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,732 shares of company stock worth $1,047,903 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in uniQure by 2,292.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

