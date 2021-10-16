$3.70 Million in Sales Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to announce sales of $3.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. uniQure posted sales of $1.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $483.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $565.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $127.33 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The business had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.65 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94. uniQure has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.22.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $81,826.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,903. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 291.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in uniQure by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,394,000 after buying an additional 98,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in uniQure by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 45,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in uniQure by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

