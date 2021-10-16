$327.41 Million in Sales Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to announce $327.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.70 million to $331.60 million. Globant reported sales of $207.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLOB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.90.

Globant stock opened at $302.85 on Friday. Globant has a 12-month low of $173.34 and a 12-month high of $332.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.08 and its 200 day moving average is $248.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 171.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Globant by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globant during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Globant by 24.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

