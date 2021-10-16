$35.26 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post sales of $35.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.62 million to $82.00 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $23.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $108.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.27 million to $155.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $125.19 million, with estimates ranging from $66.41 million to $174.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million.

ENTA has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $71.47 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $72.17. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,302 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 644,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after buying an additional 407,185 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,897 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 76,802 shares during the period.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.