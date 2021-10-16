387,637 Shares in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Acquired by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 387,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,544,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of James River Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in James River Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 257.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 199,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. James River Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

