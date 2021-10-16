387,637 Shares in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Bought by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 387,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,544,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of James River Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in James River Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after buying an additional 126,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in James River Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,606,000 after buying an additional 318,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in James River Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of James River Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 199,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,029. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.44. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

